‘Millions of people are trafficked in our area’; folks march against human trafficking in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Saturday afternoon, people marched in the heart of Downtown Mobile to take a stand against human trafficking.

The event was a collaboration between the End It Now movement, local law enforcement agencies, and local businesses.

Kids and adults rallied at Cathedral Square.

“We get together with the community, businesses, individuals and the leadership and we advocate for the end of human trafficking...the end of violence and abuse,” said Robert Soto, area coordinator for End It Now.

Behind the family-friendly event was a sobering message.

“There’s over 100 million people being human trafficked all over the world. It’s a 150 billion dollar industry. They say 21 million people are being human trafficked in our local area. As you see the violence increase in our area, it goes hand-in-hand,” explained Soto.

Soto is raising awareness on modern-day slavery. He calls it an ‘epidemic’ and says it often happens right under our noses.

“Many people I encounter think there is not any human trafficking going on in the area. But the fact is-- it is. We’re by I-10... it runs Coast to Coast-- East Coast West Coast, I-65 runs North and South from Mobile to Chicago, and we’re also a port city,” he stated.

Soto hopes folks leave the march empowered and aware of their role in ending human trafficking.

“The number one thing is that everyone will realize they are worth something and that they’re loved and that people care about them,” said Soto.

Soto explains the possible warning signs an individual is being trafficked.

“A lot of times with human trafficking-- is people that could be your next door neighbor. And if you see somebody that is not acting like social norms, talk to them. Try to see what you can figure out, be helpful and care,” he said.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office also brought a helpful safety resource.

“They brought their big vehicle and they were doing their safety finger printing for the children. It was really wonderful. That way, with the children, if there is something that came up, which we don’t want it to happen--but we know things do happen- they can be prepared,” said Soto.

FOX10 News spoke to Aaron Montgomery and Selena Ross-two of many on board with the mission.

“I would say it’s very important for people in Mobile to be aware of this,” said Ross.

Montgomery agreed.

“It is very important to bring awareness and let the community know that help is out there. They don’t have to suffer by themselves. Human trafficking really is going on, it’s actually going on right here in our city,” he said. “If we don’t speak up about the resources available, nothing will be done about it.”

