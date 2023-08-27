Advertise With Us
Scuffle at Ladd causes panic during Blount vs. Vigor game

Moment following scuffle during game Saturday night.
Moment following scuffle during game Saturday night.
By Lee Peck and Ashlyn Mitchell
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tense moments inside Ladd-Peebles Stadium Saturday night during he Blount vs. Vigor game.

We’re told a fight broke out. Watching the Mobile County Public School System live feed shows the moment it happened. You could see players and people on the field running and taking cover -- as well as people in the stands getting down.

When our crews arrived both Mobile Police and Prichard Police were on scene and had it under control. Mobile Police calling it a “scuffle” -- which led to a stampede and people injured after being trampled.

Rena Phillips with MPCPSS -- was at the game and did a live update on their feed -- saying “there were a lot of rumors, which caused people to panic. She said authorities -- including school resource officers on scene -- were there and had the situation under control -- and the game was able to resume.”

Phillips and MCPSS Athletic Director -- Brad Lowell -- told us on Thursday at the first game -- safety is paramount at Ladd. Fans are met by metal detectors to get in along with a lot of other security measures -- including a clear bag policy.

