Scuffle at Ladd causes panic during Blount vs. Vigor game

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tense moments inside Ladd-Peebles Stadium Saturday night during he Blount vs. Vigor game.

We’re told a fight broke out. Watching the Mobile County Public School System live feed shows the moment it happened. You could see players and people on the field running and taking cover -- as well as people in the stands getting down.

When our crews arrived both Mobile Police and Prichard Police were on scene and had it under control. Mobile Police calling it a “scuffle” -- which led to a stampede and people injured after being trampled.

Rena Phillips with MPCPSS -- was at the game and did a live update on their feed -- saying “there were a lot of rumors, which caused people to panic. She said authorities -- including school resource officers on scene -- were there and had the situation under control -- and the game was able to resume.”

Phillips and MCPSS Athletic Director -- Brad Lowell -- told us on Thursday at the first game -- safety is paramount at Ladd. Fans are met by metal detectors to get in along with a lot of other security measures -- including a clear bag policy.

