Shuwaski Young to withdraw from Miss. Secretary of State race

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Democratic Nominee Shuwaski Young announced his intent to withdraw from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s race because of medical reasons.

“Recently, I suffered a hypertensive crisis, which placed an immediate and continuous challenge on my ability to campaign for the Office of Secretary of State. My intent was to press forward, knowing full-well the risk being placed on my health due to a rigorous campaign schedule. I can no longer take this risk. Therefore, I am announcing my intent to withdraw my candidacy for Secretary of State. “I am deeply grateful for the outpouring of statewide support I have received throughout this campaign.

