Shuwaski Young to withdraw from Miss. Secretary of State race

FILE - Shuwaski Young, the Democratic candidate for Mississippi's Third Congressional District, addresses the crowd at the pavilion in Founders Square at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss., on July 27, 2022. Young, who worked in the Department of Homeland Security during Barack Obama’s presidency, has announced Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, that he will challenge Mississippi's Republican secretary of state, Michael Watson, in the 2023 statewide election. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Democratic Nominee Shuwaski Young announced his intent to withdraw from the Mississippi Secretary of State’s race because of medical reasons.

“Recently, I suffered a hypertensive crisis, which placed an immediate and continuous challenge on my ability to campaign for the Office of Secretary of State. My intent was to press forward, knowing full-well the risk being placed on my health due to a rigorous campaign schedule. I can no longer take this risk. Therefore, I am announcing my intent to withdraw my candidacy for Secretary of State.

“I am deeply grateful for the outpouring of statewide support I have received throughout this campaign.

Shuwaski Young

