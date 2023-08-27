Tropical Storm Idalia has formed and is expected to strengthen in the coming days

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tropical Depression Ten has now strengthened into a tropical storm. Observations from NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated that the depression had intensified into Tropical Storm Idalia, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Tropical Storm Idalia has formed near the Yucatan Peninsula (wala)

Tropical Storm Idalia is currently located in the Caribbean Sea just off the coast of Cozumel, Mexico. The storm is drifting to the east and is expected to remain near the Yucatan Peninsula until late Monday, when it will begin moving north and east into the Gulf of Mexico. As it moves north, it is projected to strengthen into a hurricane with winds of over 74 mph. Due to the very warm waters and weak wind shear in the Gulf of Mexico, rapid strengthening of this storm cannot be ruled out.

Most models indicate that the majority of impacts from this storm will occur near the Big Bend and Forgotten Coast regions of Florida, but the exact details of track and strength remain uncertain. Hurricane Hunters will continue to explore the storm today and gather data to be used in forecast models. By this evening, we will likely have a better idea of the future of this system.

For now, it is important that residents of the Florida panhandle counties in the FOX10 viewing area closely monitor the forecast. Although our area is not directly in the cone, shifts in the forecast track are still possible. It is too early to determine specific impacts to our area at this time.

WHAT WE KNOW: Impacts for the FOX10/Mobile, AL Area

No impacts are expected through Monday.

The main impact to the FOX10 viewing area will be rip currents. The rip current risk increases to high late Tuesday, and dangerous, life-threatening surf is expected.

Impacts from a system making landfall in the Big Bend of Florida would be minimal. The west side of a tropical system is typically drier.

The FOX10 STORMtracker team is working to provide the latest updates on this system. Be sure to download the FOX10 Weather App for regular update videos!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.