Tropics update with more extreme heat in the forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a day of record-breaking temperatures across the Deep South, more extreme heat is expected today. A heat advisory has been issued for most of the area, and an excessive heat warning has been issued for our Mississippi counties. Later this afternoon, a lucky few may see some heat relief in the form of scattered thunderstorms, although rain chances are only around 30-40 percent.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression Ten is drifting near Cancun, Mexico this morning. The storm is expected to linger near the tip of the Yucatan Peninsula for the next few days before emerging into the southern Gulf of Mexico midday Monday. Residents from Mobile, AL, to Fort Myers, FL, will need to closely monitor the progress of this system and review their hurricane preparedness plan.

SUNDAY HEAT:

Mobile’s forecast high temperature today is a scorching 103 degrees, which could break another record. A heat advisory is in effect for most of the area until 8 p.m. today, and an excessive heat warning is in effect for Jackson, George, and Greene Counties in Mississippi.

There is a small chance of some afternoon downpours today that may help to cool things off, but models indicate that these may come after the hottest part of the day. Rain chances across the area are only around 30-40 percent.

INCREASING RAIN CHANCES:

Early next week, a frontal system will be making its way into our area, providing a much-needed change to our weather pattern. Rain and storms are likely Monday and Tuesday, bringing our temperatures down to more seasonable levels. This rain will also act to improve our drought situation, which has been worsening in the past few days.

This frontal system will also play a role in the forecast for the Gulf tropical system. Our rain chances on Wednesday remain uncertain, but we should have a better understanding of the track of Tropical Depression Ten later today. A better understanding of the likely track will give us a better idea of what the rain chances will be. For now, we are keeping a chance of scattered thunderstorms across the area on Wednesday.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

Today will be an important day in the forecast for Tropical Depression Ten. Both NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to explore the system today, providing a great amount of data for the computer forecast models to ingest and use. By tonight, we should have a better understanding of where this storm will go.

For now, the storm is drifting south near Cancun. It is located in a low shear environment and is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm later today.

The current National Hurricane Center forecast has the storm becoming a hurricane as it moves deeper into the Gulf early Tuesday. The intensity forecast is uncertain at this time, but the environment around the storm will be conducive for strengthening.

As mentioned, residents along the eastern Gulf Coast should closely monitor the progress of this system. It is too early to pinpoint exact impacts for the FOX10 viewing area, so do not let your guard down. One impact that is certain next week is rip currents. The rip current risk will increase to high late Tuesday and remain high through midweek.

Be sure to review your hurricane preparedness plan and stay tuned to the forecast, especially along the Florida Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.