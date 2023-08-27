Advertise With Us
Two brush fires in the Panama City area(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Callaway Fire and the Florida Forest Service are on scene with two brush fires in the area.

According to officials, one fire is approximately 30 acres and is located in the swamp area east of Tram Road.

There is also a smaller fire located in the area of Highway 2297 and Old Bicycle Road.

There were no homes threatened and no evacuations at the time of the report at 5:36 Saturday evening.

