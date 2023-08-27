Two brush fires in the Panama City area

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Callaway Fire and the Florida Forest Service are on scene with two brush fires in the area.

According to officials, one fire is approximately 30 acres and is located in the swamp area east of Tram Road.

There is also a smaller fire located in the area of Highway 2297 and Old Bicycle Road.

There were no homes threatened and no evacuations at the time of the report at 5:36 Saturday evening.

