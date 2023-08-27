VFW Post 7320 helping little girl who needs kidney transplant

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - VFW post 7320 is helping out one of their own this weekend.

“The mission of the VFW -- Veterans of Foreign Wars -- we served our country in distant lands -- but we come home -- and we are veterans helping veterans. And Lila’s parents are members here -- and feel like family.” When it becomes a family member it hits close,” said Terry Reynard, VFW Post 7320 Commander.

The benefit is for 8-year-old Lila Rogers -- who has been fighting a rare condition that has attacked her kidney function since early April. Currently on dialysis she’s about to start another round of extremely strong chemo -- working towards a kidney transplant.

Her dad -- Chris -- is veteran and member of Post 7320. Her mom -- Lindsey -- a member of the Auxiliary -- which has come together to help.

In addition to a live and silent auction -- they’ve also been selling $10 sandwich plates.

“Yesterday before noon -- we sold 270 plates, which is really amazing. Today - I think last night they cooked 6 or 7 more Boston butts and we totally sold out,” said Karen Morris, VFW Post 7320 Auxiliary President.

Lila’s “thank you” jewelry also for sale.

“Her and her grandmother made these necklaces and the earrings -- and we went ahead and we were selling them. She wanted to give them to us -- and we said no we want to buy them for a dollar a piece. We gave her a cash envelope of $255 -- that’s her spending money -- Lila can go spend that money -- however, she wants,” said Morris.

The Creek Bank Boyz from Post 153 -- also doing a drawdown! At $20 a pop -- it’s a good money maker for the family.

“350 - you do the math on that is what the family will take home... Lee: That’s a pretty good deal... Yes sir,” said David Woods, Creek Bank Boyz President.

It’s also a lot of fun to watch -- Lila even got in on the action -- helping pick the bottles from teh bin.

Her parents thankful for the help.

“The amount of support that we have received from so many people is so incredibly overwhelming,” said Lindsey Rogers, Lila’s Mom.

They continue to make back and forth trips to New Orleans -- sometimes for unexpected stays. This week she was hospitalized for four days. As she’s set to return to New Orleans this week -- Lila knows she has an army of people in her corner.

“We definitely don’t have a lack of support for sure,” said Lindsey & Chris. “And that’s what keeps it going -- no matter how hard and confusing this might get -- she’s always got a whole community behind her -- letting her know you don’t have to do this alone. And I don’t know that you would really get that anywhere else besides a small town... So I’m glad that this is our small town -- we’re very lucky.”

Meanwhile -- if you would like to help the family -- click here for their gofundme.

