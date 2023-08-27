Advertise With Us
Hire One

Wetumpka man killed in single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County has claimed the life of a Wetumpka man.
A single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County has claimed the life of a Wetumpka man.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash in Montgomery County has claimed the life of a Wetumpka man.

According to ALEA, the crash happened Sunday around 2:51 a.m. Rodriquez M. Edwards, 33, was fatally injured when the Toyota Avalon he was driving left the roadway, overturned, and caught fire.

The crash happened on Alabama River Parkway, about two miles north of Montgomery.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
EEE claims life of girl, sickens man in Baldwin County
A child has died in Baldwin County after being bitten by mosquito infected with EEE

Latest News

Charles McNichol
Charlie McNichol, Mobile County 911 director, arrested for DUI in Baldwin County
Mississippi is giving a tax break this weekend on all purchases of firearms, ammunition, and...
Mississippi’s Second Amendment Sales Tax Holiday Weekend ends Sunday at midnight
Man charged with aggravated assault in Kemper County
Two brush fires in the Panama City area
Two brush fires in the Panama City area