After Further Review: Five takes from Saints preseason finale vs Texans

Who was that young man wearing #80 for the Saints Sunday? It surely wasn’t a 36-year old tight end allegedly past his prime?

Jimmy Graham threw it back to 2011 Sunday night, and likely solidified his spot on the roster in the process.

Graham opened the game split out wide of the Saints formation and caught a short hitch. Then, he ran down the seam and went up to snatch a Jameis Winston pass for a 25-yard gain. That would’ve been enough, but Graham had one more trick left in his bag when he closed out his day with that short, typical box-out goal line route for a score that we’ve seen him do for years.

Graham has had an interesting stretch of camp. The fact that he was even playing in the preseason finale was perhaps a sign that they wanted to evaluate him a little more. Dennis Allen always said with veterans he doesn’t need to see it everyday, but at some point he has to see it.

On Sunday, Allen officially saw it from Graham.

Take Two : Bresee shows up

First-round pick Bryan Bresee has steadily showed up in the Saints defensive tackle rotation all camp. Sunday was one his better efforts to date.

Despite officially only recording one tackle, Bresee’s quickness was on full display with a lethal spin move that led to multiple disruptions in the Texans’ backfield.

Bresee flashed the kind of ability that made him a first-round selection. He may not technically be a starter early in the season, but he will be a factor and contribute a lot as a rookie.

Take Three: Kirkln finishes preseason on high note

He’s a popular name around here, but the truth is Jontre Kirklin’s stint with the Saints had been pretty miluntild, Sunday night.

Kirklin was targeted early and often and finished his night with five receptions for 63 yards. He also chipped in on the return game with two kickoff and two punt returns.

The numbers are unlikely to work out in Kirklin’s favor as far as making the 53, but he may have played his way into a practice squad role with his effort.

Take Four: Grupe flashes NFL leg

The Saints turned over the kicking duties to rookie Blake Grupe Sunday night, and the rookie showed why he’s given veteran Wil Lutz a valiant challenger in the kicker competition.

Group went 2/3 on field goals with his only miss coming from 60 yards out. One of his two makes was from 50.

In the overall competition, I’m still leaning towards the incumbent. But frankly, Grupe has made this a more competitive battle than I originally anticipated. Whoever loses this battle will kick somewhere this season. There’s also the interesting scenario to watch if another team makes an trade offer for Lutz.

Take Five: Other Observations

Although Jameis Winston has had an up-and-down camp, I still believe he’ll hold onto the team’s backup quarterback position. He caught a nice rhythm to open and close his time in the game Sunday.

Rookie quarterback Jake Haener never looked comfortable Sunday. His mechanics seemed a bit off which led to more inaccuracy than we’ve seen from him all camp.

Tight end Lukas Krull has a lot of potential. He finished with seven catches for 106 yards. However, with the tight numbers at his position, I believe practice squad is where he’ll start the season.

The preseason was fun, but I think everyone associated with this team is ready for the real thing to start.

