Beachgoers optimistic as we enter 2nd half of storm season

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - After a record-breaking heat Saturday -- afternoon showers had the sand feeling cool on the feet. It’s a dramatic difference down on Gulf Shores this Sunday.

“Feels pretty good now -- about three hours ago -- it was really, really oppressive heat out here -- but it feels great right now,” said one man visiting from Tennessee.

Aimee Hampton and her dog Penny Lane are on their bucket list tour. Alabama marks their 21st state in a month.

“I’ve been everywhere man -- literally. (laughs). And I was in Arizona not too long ago and it was way hotter than this -- I think Death Valley was like 130... 26 Or something like that. It was so freaking hot -- so this is nothing compared to what I’ve been dealing with,” said Hampton.

Even with this Sunday reprieve -- the summer heat is sticking around -- at least for now.

“We love to see summer coming -- we dread it when it’s here. We love to see it go -- and we just wish it would come back -- it’s every year,” said one man who lives in Foley.

As we watch the first real threat enter the Gulf this season -- it looks like we’re in the clear. Locals know with three months to go -- they can be long ones.

“Yeah it can be -- and I’m a homeowner -- so I wish that this thing just goes ahead and passes away -- like no damage happens to my home. And I’m blessed every year... That nothing happens,” said Lacoria Seals, lives in Mobile.

As we move forward -- preparation and staying on top of the latest information is key.

“You really just have to be aware of your surroundings -- be aware of what’s coming in on you. And always have a plan,” said man from Foley.

Another way to get prepared -- to help you and your family stay safe.

