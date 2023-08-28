Advertise With Us
Convicted Dothan killer who is suspected rapist and robber is on the run: Documents

Ralph Perez Coleman
Ralph Perez Coleman(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Although only 22, Ralph Perez Coleman, who has already served time for a Dothan murder and faces rape and other charges, is on the run, legal documents reveal.

Coleman faced trial Monday on charges that he sexually assaulted a woman moments after she concluded a sexual encounter with another man at a Dothan hotel last year.

When he failed to show up, Houston County Circuit Judge Kevin Moulton issued an arrest warrant.

Despite his age, that rape case is not Coleman’s first brush with the law.

He and other juveniles masterminded a plan to rob William “Phatso” Hawkins, whom they shot at his Collier Street home in 2016.

Of those murder suspects, only Coleman did not lose his juvenile status, and his case remained confidential.

His involvement in Hawkins’ drug-related murder was confirmed to News4 by Hawkins’ family.

Because of his juvenile status, Alabama law required Coleman’s release when he turned 21 nearly two years ago.

Related: He murdered but the judge didn’t know. Here’s why.

By then, police in north Alabama had caught Coleman driving a stolen Mercedes with an estimated value of $50,000.

Per court documents, he told officers he purchased that car for $10.

How he got out of a juvenile lockup to drive the vehicle is unclear.

After Dothan Police identified him as a rape suspect, they said Coleman fled to Florida, with his capture coming several weeks after the investigators said the incident occurred.

After his release in Dothan, court records show police charged Coleman this year with shooting and robbing in Morgan County, where officers say they previously caught him with that stolen Mercedes.

According to Morgan County jail records, Coleman was released on bond in July.

