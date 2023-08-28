Advertise With Us
Hire One

Cullman Co. Sheriff’s Office detention deputy arrested for distribution of marijuana

Terrance Darnell Kirkland
Terrance Darnell Kirkland(Cullman County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A detention deputy with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has been arrested for unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, according to Sheriff Matt Gentry.

Sheriff Gentry held a news conference Monday morning announcing that 28-year-old Terrance Darnell Kirkland was selling marijuana in the community. The incident did not occur at the CCSO.

During a brief investigation on Friday, August 25, investigators say Kirkland propositioned a member of law enforcement to sell marijuana. As soon as the act was committed, police say Kirkland was taken into custody.

He is awaiting a bond hearing Monday afternoon and remains in custody at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
UPDATE: Bond denied for suspect in high-speed chase that ended in crash on Airport Boulevard
Charles McNichol
UPDATE: Charlie McNichol resigns as Mobile County 911 director after DUI arrest in Baldwin County
Tropical Storm Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia moving slowly, still expected to strengthen in the coming days

Latest News

WSFA viewer Troy Rhoades captured this video after a 4-vehicle crash on I-85 in Montgomery.
Detours updated after fiery I-85 crash that significantly damaged Montgomery overpass
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents away from coast as forecasters warn of storm surge
Fairhope PD warns of scam
Fairhope looking for witnesses to Monday crash at Section and Pecan streets
Carlos Lee Anderson ... pleads guilty to federal fraud charge.
Mobile tax preparer pleads guilty to submitting $400,000 worth of fraudulent returns
North McGregor Avenue back open
North McGregor Avenue reopens as work continues on South McGregor Avenue