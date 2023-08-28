Advertise With Us
Fairhope PD investigating altercation at Dollar General Store

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope police are investigating an altercation a Dollar General Store Monday.

Officers responded to the Dollar General Store on Morphy Avenue where that three people who had arrived together were reportedly involved in the incident, according to authorities.

Police said that all three left in the same vehicle before officers arrived and that there is evidence indicating that injuries may have occurred in the incident.

