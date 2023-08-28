Fairhope Public Utilities crew heading to Gainesville

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Public Utilities electric department is sending a crew to Gainesville, Fla., Tuesday morning to assist the area during the aftermath of Idalia.

Anyone who would like to send or drop off supplies such as Gatorade or snacks to send with the crew has until 6 a.m. Tuesday to do so.

Supplies can be dropped off in a box outside their warehouse at 555 S. Section St.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.