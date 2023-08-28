Advertise With Us
Hire One

Fairhope Public Utilities crew heading to Gainesville

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Fairhope Public Utilities electric department is sending a crew to Gainesville, Fla., Tuesday morning to assist the area during the aftermath of Idalia.

Anyone who would like to send or drop off supplies such as Gatorade or snacks to send with the crew has until 6 a.m. Tuesday to do so.

Supplies can be dropped off in a box outside their warehouse at 555 S. Section St.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
EEE claims life of girl, sickens man in Baldwin County
A child has died in Baldwin County after being bitten by mosquito infected with EEE

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey speaks at tourism conference in Point Clear
Gov. Kay Ivey speaks at tourism conference in Point Clear
MCPSS will add armed deputies to specific schools in Mobile County
MCPSS will add armed deputies to specific schools in Mobile County
In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia’s expected landfall
Foley man charged with assault after allegedly shooting another man in head
Foley man charged with assault after allegedly shooting another man in head