Advertise With Us
Hire One

Fall events at the Gulf Coast Zoo

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Paula White, Director of Development and Jordan Danflous, Animal Care Lead from the Gulf Coast Zoo joined us on Studio10 to talk about some fun fall events at the Gulf Coast Zoo! They also brought along an animal friend. Click on the link to see it!

Fall Events at the Zoo

Labor Day Sale – All Adventures 25% Off

September 2, 3, 4, 2023

South American Adventure – Sloths

Destination Madagascar – Lemurs

Coola Springs Walkabout – Kangaroos

Boo at the Zoo

Saturday October 28, 2023, 9 am – 12 pm

Included with Regular Admission

Zoo Members Free

Zoo Brew (21+ Event)

Friday, November 3, 2023, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Tickets on Sale September 8

Information for each event at AGCZ can be found online at www.alabamagulfcoastzoo.org or by following AGCZ social media channels.

Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

20499 Oak Road East

Gulf Shores, AL 36542

251-256-7008

www.alabamagulfcoastzoo.org

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
EEE claims life of girl, sickens man in Baldwin County
A child has died in Baldwin County after being bitten by mosquito infected with EEE

Latest News

Introducing dogs and babies
Introducing dogs and babies
Football Treats: Katie’s Rotel Dip
Football Treats: Katie’s Rotel Dip
Football fashion with Pink Post Office Boutique
Football fashion with Pink Post Office Boutique
Barrow Fine Furniture: Parker House
Barrow Fine Furniture: Parker House