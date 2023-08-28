MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Paula White, Director of Development and Jordan Danflous, Animal Care Lead from the Gulf Coast Zoo joined us on Studio10 to talk about some fun fall events at the Gulf Coast Zoo! They also brought along an animal friend. Click on the link to see it!

Fall Events at the Zoo

Labor Day Sale – All Adventures 25% Off

September 2, 3, 4, 2023

South American Adventure – Sloths

Destination Madagascar – Lemurs

Coola Springs Walkabout – Kangaroos

Boo at the Zoo

Saturday October 28, 2023, 9 am – 12 pm

Included with Regular Admission

Zoo Members Free

Zoo Brew (21+ Event)

Friday, November 3, 2023, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Tickets on Sale September 8

Information for each event at AGCZ can be found online at www.alabamagulfcoastzoo.org or by following AGCZ social media channels.

Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

20499 Oak Road East

Gulf Shores, AL 36542

251-256-7008

www.alabamagulfcoastzoo.org

