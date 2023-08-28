Fall events at the Gulf Coast Zoo
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Paula White, Director of Development and Jordan Danflous, Animal Care Lead from the Gulf Coast Zoo joined us on Studio10 to talk about some fun fall events at the Gulf Coast Zoo! They also brought along an animal friend. Click on the link to see it!
Fall Events at the Zoo
Labor Day Sale – All Adventures 25% Off
September 2, 3, 4, 2023
South American Adventure – Sloths
Destination Madagascar – Lemurs
Coola Springs Walkabout – Kangaroos
Boo at the Zoo
Saturday October 28, 2023, 9 am – 12 pm
Included with Regular Admission
Zoo Members Free
Zoo Brew (21+ Event)
Friday, November 3, 2023, 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Tickets on Sale September 8
Information for each event at AGCZ can be found online at www.alabamagulfcoastzoo.org or by following AGCZ social media channels.
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo
20499 Oak Road East
Gulf Shores, AL 36542
251-256-7008
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.