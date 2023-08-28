Foley man charged with assault after allegedly shooting another man in head

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department arrest a 36-year-old Foley man suspect of shooting another man in the head.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a call about one with a gunshot wound to the head in the 22000 block of Atterbrock Lane, police said.

According to authorities, the victim, 55-year-old Don Cantrell told officers he and an acquaintance, later identified as Kevin James Magnant, got into an altercation and it turned violent when Magnant shot Cantrell in the head.

Investigators said Cantrell was taken to Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Magnant was contacted nearby at his residence where officers said they recovered a .22 caliber rifle and a pipe with suspected drug residue.

Magnant was charged with first-degree assault and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.

