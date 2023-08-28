Advertise With Us
Hire One

Football Treats: Katie’s Rotel Dip

By Joe Emer
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hello everyone! It’s Joe. I’m calling this ‘Katie’s Rotel Dip’... because my wife Katie makes it on gamedays. But it’s clearly not her original recipe as lots of people do this. However, if you have not given this a try, it is so simple and tasty! Give it a try.

You need three main ingredients:

-Velveeta Cheese

-A can of rotel dip (whatever heat level you want, mild, regular, spicy, etc.)

-Sour cream

Optional: If you want to brown some ground beef, or spicy sausage you can also add that to the mix.

Here’s how you do it:

Use a stovetop, crockpot, or microwave... and slowly melt the three together. That’s it! The key word is slowly though. You don’t want those burnt crispy velveeta cheese edges. So microwave in short spurts and or keep the temperature low to make sure it all melts evenly and smoothly.

Enjoy!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
EEE claims life of girl, sickens man in Baldwin County
A child has died in Baldwin County after being bitten by mosquito infected with EEE

Latest News

Recipe: Stuffed Hatch Chile Peppers
Recipe: Stuffed Hatch Chile Peppers
Introducing dogs and babies
Introducing dogs and babies
Football fashion with Pink Post Office Boutique
Football fashion with Pink Post Office Boutique
Barrow Fine Furniture: Parker House
Barrow Fine Furniture: Parker House