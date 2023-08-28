Football Treats: Katie’s Rotel Dip

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hello everyone! It’s Joe. I’m calling this ‘Katie’s Rotel Dip’... because my wife Katie makes it on gamedays. But it’s clearly not her original recipe as lots of people do this. However, if you have not given this a try, it is so simple and tasty! Give it a try.

You need three main ingredients:

-Velveeta Cheese

-A can of rotel dip (whatever heat level you want, mild, regular, spicy, etc.)

-Sour cream

Optional: If you want to brown some ground beef, or spicy sausage you can also add that to the mix.

Here’s how you do it:

Use a stovetop, crockpot, or microwave... and slowly melt the three together. That’s it! The key word is slowly though. You don’t want those burnt crispy velveeta cheese edges. So microwave in short spurts and or keep the temperature low to make sure it all melts evenly and smoothly.

Enjoy!

