Fugitive Files arrest: Kejuan Jenkins

Kejuan Jenkins
Kejuan Jenkins(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s another FOX10 News Fugitive Files arrest.

The Mobile Police Department took Fugitive Files suspect Kejuan Jenkins into custody Sunday afternoon. Jenkins, 19, was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail on a number of charges, including first-degree robbery, attempting to elude, theft of property and domestic violence.

According to Mobile police, Jenkins, a Mobile resident, used a key to let himself into his ex-girlfriend’s Torrey Drive home earlier this month. When he opened the door, he found another ex-boyfriend of the woman in the house. MPD said Jenkins pistol-whipped the man, severely injuring him before running from the scene.

Jenkins has a bond hearing set for Monday.

