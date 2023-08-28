Idalia could be major hurricane by Wednesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’ve actually seen storms around early this morning and that has brought beneficial rain to some of you, but others will have to wait till this afternoon. These storms are firing off ahead of a front. Highs will reach the mid 90s this afternoon with a “feel like” temperature of 105 degrees. Rain/storm coverage will be around 60% so some of you still won’t see rain sadly, but many more will get a chance at it which is great news. Highs will be in the mid to LOW 90s later this week thanks to the front with morning temps in the mid to LOW 70s and that will feel soooo much better. Rain coverage will be in the 20-40% range Wednesday through the weekend.

Idalia is almost a hurricane and could be a MAJOR hurricane by Wednesday. It’ll be a Category 3 around landfall on the northwest peninsula of Florida. Our area won’t see any impacts other than rough surf.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.