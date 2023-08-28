Idalia expected to become hurricane today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are tracking the tropics, and closely monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia. Idalia is currently a tropical storm situated just a little south of the western tip of Cuba. It is expected to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane later this afternoon/evening. It is expected to strengthen even further this week, over the warm Gulf waters, and become a Major Category 3 hurricane by midweek. Models are staying consistent with a potential landfall in the big bend region of Florida. If you know of anyone in that area, check on them to make sure they are staying updated with the latest forecast. Major Category 4 hurricane Franklin is churning in the central Atlantic. It is expected to track north, and just be a problem for the fish. There is an additional wave off the coast of Africa with moderate chances of development over the next 7 days. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated.

Locally, our impacts from Idalia will be minimal. We will see increased rip current risks by midweek. A cold front stalled out over us will help to steer Idalia away from us. Rain chances are higher for this afternoon/evening. Daytime highs won’t be as hot, maxing out in the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid 90s, but high humidity will have us feeling warmer.

Stay tuned to FOX10 News for the latest tropical updates.

