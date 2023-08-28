Idalia is expected to be a significant hurricane

TROPICAL STORM IDALIA (ee-DAL-ya) is on the verge of becoming a hurricane and is located near the western tip of Cuba. This system should move slowly northward today. A change in the upper level steering flow pattern should allow a faster north or north-northeastward forward speed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

TRACK: We are still expecting a Florida landfall generally on Wednesday. Most of the models suggest that the center will come ashore somewhere between Carabelle and Clearwater, FL. The forecast is becoming more accurate with most of the forecasts clustered in the Big Bend Region.

INTENSITY: Intensity models predict that a significant or major hurricane is very possible. Water temperatures are running in the mid to upper 80′s along the potential path and wind shear should be moderate, becoming lighter on Tuesday. This environment would support strengthening. NHC is showing a potential 115mph major hurricane on the latest forecast. Recent model runs show an intense system.

MAJOR HURRICANE: The most vulnerable places to this system based on the current forecast will be from Apalachicola eastward, especially along the Forgotten Coast, the Big Bend Region, and south to Tampa. The eastern Panhandle and the upper Florida Peninsula may experience significant wind and surge issues (up to 10 ft). LOCAL

IMPACTS: For the Mobile/Pensacola DMA (including Destin), if the center comes ashore well to our east as the models suggest, our impacts would be very low. We would be on the drier side of the system with offshore winds. Locally, I expect an uptick in rainfall today and Tuesday while we are on the northern flank of the system. This system will combine with an approaching upper trough and associated cold front to give us 70-80 percent rain chances both days. The rip current risk will be higher at the beaches beginning Tuesday.

LOCAL BENEFITS? We have been in a historic heat wave since late July, and Mobile broke an all time record high at 106 for the hottest temperature ever recorded Saturday. We are also in a moderate drought. This system could actually help break the heat wave and bring us beneficial rainfall. We will see an increased rip current risk at our beaches on Tuesday-Thursday. Tides will likely be near normal.

