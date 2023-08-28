Introducing dogs and babies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chrissy Joy is a celebrity dog trainer, TV personality, and host of The Dog Moms. She talks about the importance of introducing your young one to your furry baby. She has personally trained her own canine companions, including Whidbey, affectionately known as “Kevin Bacon,” and Beasley, Darby, and Fuji. Together, they form The Joy Crew, and their exceptional training has earned them celebrity recognition in the dog world.

She shares her expert insight and tips, including:

Prepare your dog: Before bringing the baby home, make sure your dog is well-trained and understands basic commands such as “sit,” “stay,” and “leave it.” If your dog has any behavioral issues, consider working with a professional dog trainer to address them.

Gradual exposure: Start by allowing your dog to become familiar with the scent of the baby before the actual introduction. Bring home a blanket or article of clothing that has the baby’s scent on it and allow your dog to sniff it. This can help your dog associate the baby’s scent with something positive.

Controlled meetings: Initially, introduce your dog and baby in a controlled environment, such as a separate room or through a baby gate. This allows them to see and hear each other without direct contact. Observe your dog’s behavior closely during this introduction to gauge their reactions.

Positive reinforcement: Reward your dog with treats, praise, and attention for calm and relaxed behavior around the baby. This positive reinforcement helps your dog associate the presence of the baby with positive experiences. It’s important to provide positive reinforcement for your dog whenever they exhibit appropriate behavior around the baby.

Supervise interactions: As your dog becomes more comfortable with the baby, you can gradually allow them to have closer interactions under close supervision. Always ensure that your dog is on a leash during the initial interactions, and never leave them alone together. Use commands and cues to guide your dog’s behavior around the baby.

