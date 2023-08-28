MCPSS will add armed deputies to specific schools in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Monday was a historic day for the Mobile County Public School System.

For the first time, armed deputies will now patrol specific high schools in Mobile County chosen based on their location and law enforcement response times for the area.

MCPSS Public Safety Director Andy Gatewood says it’s all in the name of increasing safety and security for students, faculty, and staff.

“I’m not naive to know that there are always things we can do to better improve safety,” he stated.

Gatewood applauds the new collaboration between the school system and Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

“There will be one deputy in each of the twelve high schools in the feeder pattern for those high schools, so we expect that they will learn the students and the campuses just like my resource officers have,” explained Gatewood.

The nearly two million dollar investment is being funded by MCPSS.

MCSO says the armed deputies will start out on typical deputy pay and paid based on their experience.

Commissioners Doug Harwell and Johnny Hatcher say the decision has been a long time coming.

“It’s taken some negotiating and a lot of hard work from the superintendent to find this money, but we’re elated,” said Hatcher.

“It’s a great day for us and for safety and it just adds another layer of security,” added Harwell.

Commissioner Harwell says the full-time deputies will free up the unarmed school resource officers to focus on their duties.

“They will be sheriffs. They’re not resource officers. And the good thing about that-- what everybody has to realize, our resource officers will still do their job,” stated Harwell.

Gatewood says the long-term goal is to add armed deputies in more schools, but this is just the start.

“This is gonna be a great test for us to see how this is works out and how we can continue to broaden this program,” said Gatewood.

Commissioner Harwell reassures students, parents and teachers the armed deputies are there for them.

“One thing I’m looking at personally—is our kids to see a sheriff there on their campus a lot. They’re not the enemies, they are their friends. So hopefully, what we’re gonna see is after they leave the school system is they can trust these guys. They’ve seen these guys in uniform...they’re good people, they’re here to help us,” concluded Harwell.

Gatewood says the starting date for the deputies to begin patrolling the high schools is tentative, as MCSO continues to work out the logistics.

Still, Gatewood says the goal is to place the deputies in those schools as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.