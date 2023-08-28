Rabies clinics planned in September for dogs, cats, ferrets in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Health Department provides low-cost rabies shots for dogs, cats, and ferrets that are good for one year during weekend clinics. Here is a list of the rabies clinics planned during Saturdays in September across Mobile County:

• September 9, 10 a.m. to noon, Pet Supplies Plus, 803 Hillcrest Road in Mobile

• September 9, 12:30 to 2 p.m., Mobile County Animal Shelter, 7665 Howells Ferry Road in Mobile

• September 16, 10 a.m. to noon, City of Mobile Animal Shelter, 855 Owens Street in Mobile

• September 23, 10 a.m. to noon, Pet Fest at Medal of Honor Park, 1711 Hillcrest Road in Mobile

• September 23, 1 to 3 p.m., B&B Pet Stop, 5035 Cottage Hill Road in Mobile

• September 30, 8 a.m. to noon, Eddie Smith’s Country Store, 14045 Celeste Road in Turnerville

These events will be drive-through clinics. The cost of the rabies vaccine per pet is $12. All rabies shots are payable in cash.

Each month, MCHD’s rabies officer provides residents with low-cost vaccines for their pet dogs, cats, and ferrets at a variety of locations. The state of Alabama tasks local health departments with providing affordable rabies vaccinations to pet owners. MCHD’s rabies officer provided 128 vaccinations (102 dogs and 26 cats) during August.

Rabies is a virus that attacks the central nervous system. It is transmitted from infected mammals to humans and is fatal once symptoms appear. Symptoms of rabies include unusual behavior, irritability, headache, fever, inability to eat or drink, balance problems, circling, seizures, coma, and, finally, death. All warm-blooded mammals, including humans, are susceptible to rabies.

MCHD’s rabies officer vaccinated 1,537 household pets (1,247 dogs and 290 cats) in 2022. To learn more about the program, visit https://mchd.org/disease-control/#rabies.

A rabies quarantine fact sheet is available through the Alabama Department of Public Health at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/assets/rabiesquarantinefactsheet.pdf.

(Mobile County Health Department)

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.