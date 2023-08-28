Advertise With Us
Hire One

Sea turtle nest in Pass Christian close to hatching time

This year, the hatchlings not only have to face the usual predators like fire ants and crabs,...
This year, the hatchlings not only have to face the usual predators like fire ants and crabs, but they must also survive in the extreme heat, and now weather a potential tropical system.(WLOX)
By Harper Robinson
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday marks 45 days since a female sea turtle laid its eggs underneath the sand of the beach in the Pass.

The experts at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport have been closely monitoring the nest, especially after seeing a nest last year that ended up not being viable.

This year, the hatchlings not only have to face the usual predators like fire ants and crabs, but they must also survive in the extreme heat, and now weather a potential tropical system.

“Sometimes, when there’s heavy rainfall, it may slow the process of them emerging from the nest,” said IMMS Stranding Coordinator Theresa Madrigal. “But, our staff will be down here, keeping an eye on how the progress is going.”

Madrigal said where sea turtles lay their eggs is a strategic decision. If the turtles see any sort of artificial light, they might not make it.

“Both the moms and hatchlings can be affected by bright lights on the beach,” said Madrigal. “The hatchlings are going to look for the reflection of the moon off the water as the direction to where they should crawl.”

So why are turtles laying their eggs here?

“It’s very encouraging for us to see that they are coming back to the Gulf to lay their eggs,” said Madrigal. “Sea turtles do typically return to the beaches they were hatched from. It’s likely that this turtle hatched from somewhere on the Gulf Coast.”

IMMS predicted the hatchlings will make their way to sea within the next 15 days. Stay tuned for more updates on this story.

The Institute for Marine Mammal Studies is on turtle watch as we are coming up on 45 days -- the magic hatching time for this nest in Pass Christian.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Jordan Hundley, 30, arrested for shooting death of Tchywoskie Rhodes.
Suspect arrested in Dunbar homicide
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
EEE claims life of girl, sickens man in Baldwin County
A child has died in Baldwin County after being bitten by mosquito infected with EEE

Latest News

Two people injured following shooting on Alabama A&M campus
Second person involved in shooting on Alabama A&M campus identified by Huntsville Police
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, May 9, 2023, in Miami....
As Idalia nears, Florida officials warn of ‘potentially widespread’ gas contamination
Damage is seen on the ground after a fire rescue helicopter crashed Broward County, Florida, on...
Fire rescue helicopter crashes, injuring 2 in Florida, authorities say
Tyndall Air Force Base is under HURCON 5 Status.
Tyndall Air Force Base Upgrades to HURCON 5 Status
Witnesses say men in masks are capturing and torturing ducks in several neighborhoods in Florida.
Men in masks are capturing and injuring ducks in Florida, witnesses say