Semmes First Baptist Church gets historical marker

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - A big day for the Semmes community Sunday with the unveiling a historical marker to highlight the oldest church there.

Semmes First Baptist Church was founded in 1872.

It began as a small log cabin that served as a school and church and was moved place-to-place in the community. As the church grew, a newer building was built in the 1950s.

Church member and Semmes Historic Community member Carolyn Owens says the church has stood the test of time, withstanding storms and other obstacles.

“We’re happy to be a part of the Semmes community and we hope to be a shining light to this community,” Owens said.

The marker can be viewed at the church at 4070 Wulff Rd.

