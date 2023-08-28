South Alabama to build new complex for Jaguar Marching Band

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama’s Jaguar Marching Band soon will have a new home on the campus.

The university is unveiling plans to construct an innovative band complex to provide a permanent home for the marching band. A VIP reception will be held Thursday in the Hargove Club at Hancock Whitney Stadium to formally announce construction of the new on-campus facility.

Speakers will include South President Jo Bonner, Executive Vice President and Provost Dr. Andi Kent and Jaguar Marching Band Director Dr. Will Petersen. The band will perform a seven-minute halftime show, playing selections from the last 60 years as USA this year is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

The Jaguar Marching Band Complex will encompass 24,700 square feet of space. Construction will be completed by 2026 at an expected cost of $7.5 million.

The facility will house a full ensemble rehearsal hall, drumline rehearsal studio, color guard rehearsal studio, dressing rooms, offices, a music library and essential storage space for uniforms, instruments, props and gear. In addition, the complex will include a full-size lighted practice field identical to Abraham A. Mitchell Field at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

