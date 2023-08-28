Tense moment at Ladd Peebles Stadium temporarily halts Battle of Prichard game

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was an intense moment at Ladd Peebles Stadium on Saturday night.

The third quarter was just about to start at the Battle of Prichard game between Blount and Vigor when police say a ‘scuffle’ broke out in the stadium.

Live feed video from Saturday’s matchup shows panic erupt. Football players ducked down all over the field. In the stands, several fans ran in a myriad of directions.

Nearly thirty minutes later, Rena Philips with MCPSS returned to the broadcast with an update.

“There was a little bit of excitement,” said Philips. There was a little scuffle in the stands and some people panicked and some people ran out of the stadium but it was no- there’s a lot of rumors going around that are not true-- it is fine here, everybody is safe, we are resuming the game and we’re just going to get back to it.”

“Our resources officers and Mobile Police are all here,” she added. “They assure us that things are safe enough to resume the game.”

Police say a fight broke out in the stadium- someone yelled there was a gun, and folks began running. In the midst of the panic, some fell on top of each other in the stampede.

When FOX10 arrived, law enforcement agencies were monitoring the premises in their vehicles. Several officers were also out-and-about on foot.

Their presence wasn’t a coincidence-- in fact, police say a heavy police presence was already in place well before the game started.

Ladd Peebles Stadium has a shaky past. In 2021, several people were shot at a Williamson-Vigor game, marking the second mass shooting at the venue since 2019.

This year, MCPSS acquired the stadium from the City of Mobile. As a result, MCPSS has tightened a surplus of security measures.

FOX10 News’s Lee Peck caught up with Philips before Thursday’s inaugural game at Ladd between Murphy and Daphne.

“You’re going to go through our metal detector before you go in. We only allow clear bags. All bags can be searched. No outside food or drinks, no pocket knives. Go into the side you want to sit on because there’s no switching sides once you get in. Our fans have been great, they’ve been patient with us because they want us to take these matters seriously as well,” said Philips.

FOX10 News spoke to a witness who was at the Battle of Prichard game. They said:

“I do think there was a lot of security at the game. The commotion was just blown out of proportion. It wasn’t as big as it was made out to be. I hate the incident overshadowed the greatness of the game and how packed and good it was before that happened.”

