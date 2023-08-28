Advertise With Us
Tyndall Air Force Base Upgrades to HURCON 5 Status

Tyndall Air Force Base is under HURCON 5 Status.
By Mel Zosh
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Sunday Aug. 27, officials at Tyndall Air Force Base have declared conditions to be level HURCON 5. This means that Idalia has become a potential threat to Tyndall, which includes tropical force winds.

Personnel have not been evacuated from the base.

Tyndall personnel and their family members should take the following steps:

1. Monitor weather stations; check Tyndall website, social media.

2. Review family/personal emergency action plan.

3. Inspect/inventory shelter or evacuation kit, to include water, non-perishable food, first-aid kit and flashlights.

4. Check vehicles, prescriptions, food, sanitary supplies, clothing and bedding.

5. Brief family members and ensure precautions are taken for high-risk individuals.

6. Determine plan for pets.

7. Ensure vehicle and generator fuel tanks are full.

8. Obtain enough cash to cover near-term expenses.

For more information on hurricane conditions and guidelines please stay updated by going here and on Facebook here.

For questions, contact 325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs at (850) 283-3333.

