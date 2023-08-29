16th Annual ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Don’t you love the idea of hanging out with your girlfriends--shopping and getting pampered--while enjoying delicious food, drinks, and entertainment? “Girls” is just the event for you!

It all happens at the Mobile Cruise Terminal from 5:30-8:30 pm.

From specialty cocktails, wine, and great food, to massages, manicures, and shopping among local retailers, this 16th annual girls’ night out benefits Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile!

Please visit rmhcmobile.org/girls for tickets to the event and follow us on Facebook @rmhcmobile to keep up to date with announcements!

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile provides a supportive home environment offering care, compassion, and hope to families with seriously ill and injured children being treated at area hospitals. We provide families with all the possible comforts of home while they stay at RMHC Mobile. rmhcmobile.org | 251-694-6873

