CityHope Church: Dream Center Truck

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following information was provided by CityHope:

CityHope Church, is one church with multiple locations in Malbis, Mobile, Foley, Honduras, as well as providing weekly services in 5 of Alabama’s Correctional Facilities. CityHope’s newest outreaches to the community, the Dream Center Truck. We are part of a network of “Dream Centers” with the original one based out of Los Angeles. The Dream Center is a ministry model that provides care 24/7 in some of America’s biggest cities. They provide feeding programs, homeless shelter and ministry, alcohol and drug recovery programs, adopt-a-block events, and so much more for absolutely no charge. With the CityHope Dream Center Truck, we are able to take a state of the art truck into some of Alabama’s communities in need and provide ministry that will meet physical needs, that will open up spiritual doors. Right now we are able to provide food, clothing, medical care, fun and games for kids, counseling, furniture, and more. Al with the hopes of opening up our very own Dream Center in the next 5-10 years. CityHope has been doing outreaches in the community while also partnering with other amazing non-profits for over 2 decades. The Dream Center Truck just helps us enhance what we are already doing and make this ministries even better.

CityHope’s main office is located at 10063 Rockwell School Dr, Spanish Fort, Al and can be reached at 251-626-0123 or online at cityhope.cc.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.