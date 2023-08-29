Coast Guard rescues 2 from capsized boat near Cat Island
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a capsized boat near Cat Island Sunday night.
A 31-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl are now safe after being pulled from the water about three miles southwest of the island.
The Coast Guard shared a couple photos with WLOX, saying they received a report of a capsized boat with two people on top of it at around 6:46 p.m.
A flight crew was the first to spot the sinking vessel; boat crews arrived shortly after.
No injuries were reported.
It’s unknown what caused the vessel to capsize.
Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.