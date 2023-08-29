Coastal Makers Art Studio hosting upcoming fall events

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The ladies at Coastal Makers Art Studio joined us on Studio10 to talk about some fun upcoming events they will be hosting this fall!

Some of their events include cupcakes & cocktails, glass & resin, succulent planters, palette knife painting, and so much more! You can keep updated with their classes, and sign up to join, using the calendar on their website.

They have two locations:

Mobile

1260 Dauphin Street

Suite 202

Mobile, AL

Robertsdale

20764 Barbara Lane

Robertsdale, AL

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.