Advertise With Us
Hire One

College Football Gameday Treats: Cookie dough dip

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re gearing up for football season here on Studio10, and today Joe and Chelsey joined me in the kitchen as I whipped up one of my favorites - cookie dough dip! This is a crowd favorite but can be customized to your liking. I paired mine up with some pretzels and graham crackers, but get creative with it! This will pair well with teddy grahams, animal crackers, and fruit!

Ingredients:

1 block of cream cheese

1/2 stick of butter

1/3 cup powdered sugar (or regular sugar can be substituted)

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 1/2 tsp vanilla

1/2 tsp salt

1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips

Combine all of the ingredients, except the chocolate chips, together in a mixing bowl. Mix with a hand mixer. It is best to let the cream cheese and butter get to room temperature before this process. Once it is all blended, fold in the chocolate chips. Serve at room temperature. This can be stored in the fridge or prepared the night before, just make sure to fully cover it. Enjoy!

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
UPDATE: Bond denied for suspect in high-speed chase that ended in crash on Airport Boulevard
Charles McNichol
UPDATE: Charlie McNichol resigns as Mobile County 911 director after DUI arrest in Baldwin County
Tropical Storm Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia moving slowly, still expected to strengthen in the coming days

Latest News

Coastal Makers Art Studio
Coastal Makers Art Studio hosting upcoming fall events
The best post-Labor Day beach
Fall Travel Destinations: Myrtle Beach
Dale’s Seasoning: Joe’s Smash Burgers
Joe's Smash Burgers
Dale’s Seasoning: Joe’s Smash Burgers