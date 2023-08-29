College Football Gameday Treats: Cookie dough dip

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re gearing up for football season here on Studio10, and today Joe and Chelsey joined me in the kitchen as I whipped up one of my favorites - cookie dough dip! This is a crowd favorite but can be customized to your liking. I paired mine up with some pretzels and graham crackers, but get creative with it! This will pair well with teddy grahams, animal crackers, and fruit!

Ingredients:

1 block of cream cheese

1/2 stick of butter

1/3 cup powdered sugar (or regular sugar can be substituted)

1/2 cup brown sugar

2 1/2 tsp vanilla

1/2 tsp salt

1 1/2 cups of chocolate chips

Combine all of the ingredients, except the chocolate chips, together in a mixing bowl. Mix with a hand mixer. It is best to let the cream cheese and butter get to room temperature before this process. Once it is all blended, fold in the chocolate chips. Serve at room temperature. This can be stored in the fridge or prepared the night before, just make sure to fully cover it. Enjoy!

