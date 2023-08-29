Dale’s Seasoning: Joe’s Smash Burgers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are cooking once again with Dale’s Seasoning! In this episode, Studio10′s Joe Emer shows you how to make a Dale’s Smash Burger.

Ingredients:

1 lb ground beef

2 tbsp Dale’s Seasoning

Steps:

1. To begin making Dale’s Smash Burgers, mix ingredients together in large bowl.

2. Then, form burgers into a ball.

3. Coat skillet or grill with a light amount of olive oil.

4. Place ball on to heat surface and smash it down until it’s nice and then.

5. Flip.

6. Serve and enjoy with your favorite burger rolls, toppings and condiments!

To take a look at all of Dale’s fine products; including gift options visit:

