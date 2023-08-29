MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. Any guesses what the first movie DVD shipment was for Netflix? If you guessed Beetle juice you’re right.

The first Netflix DVD shipment was delivered back on March, 10 1998. NOw fast-forward to August 28, 2023 when you can cue the credits.

Netflix’s DVD mailing service is rolling its final scene. This service entertained audiences for 25 years before Netflix pivoted to streaming content straight to homes.

On September 29th, the curtains will close as Netflix ships its final DVD envelopes to dedicated fans. Subscribers don’t need to return their last movie rentals - consider them collector’s items!

Leading up to the final act, Netflix is offering fans a bonus extra - a chance to receive surprise bonus DVDs in their mailboxes. It’s the perfect plot twist to reward the audience that’s stuck around since Netflix’s opening sequence long ago.

While eliminating its DVD service marks the end of an era, Netflix knows all good things must pass. Still, it’s hard not to get emotional thinking back on rushing to the mailbox to see those iconic red envelopes.

ChatGPT launches Enterprise

Well, check this out! OpenAI is out with ChatGPT Enterprise, a version of ChatGPT tailored for businesses. It’s the biggest announcement for the company since the launch of ChatGPT.

The new AI assistant has been in development for about a year and promises enhanced security and privacy along with advanced capabilities to help companies be more productive.

The release comes as over 80% of Fortune 500 employees have already used the consumer version of ChatGPT. Previously, some companies had banned ChatGPT over data privacy concerns.

ChatGPT Enterprise claims to addresses this by not training on confidential business data. The launch positions OpenAI to compete with Microsoft’s Bing Chat Enterprise in providing AI tools for the enterprise market.

