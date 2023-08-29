Advertise With Us
Hire One

Expert advice on digital estate planning

40% of Millennials want their social media accounts deleted after death
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — More than 70% of millennials are appointing digital executors to control accounts like Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok after their death, according to a recent estate planning survey by Trust & Will.

Digital end of life planning is a newer concept, but one Mitch Mitchell with Trust & Will said everyone should think about.

In addition to physical property and personal items, many people have multiple digital accounts, which is why Mitchell said appointing someone to handle them could really help your loved ones when you are no longer here.

“If nothing else for your family, it is helpful to have a plan,” Mitchell said. “In the absence of a plan, your family will be left guessing. And so, if you have that written plan, then they have a guidebook to guide them and they know what you would have wanted.”

Trust & Will suggests making decisions about things like deleting social media accounts or memorializing them.

They also suggest that people consider how to provide access to other accounts, such as banking, streaming services and any subscriptions.

“The Apple accounts or the Google account, those are things that have more of like a key function across your digital life,” Mitchell explained. “So, that Gmail account that you have can unlock the powers for certain other things. Maybe you get bank statements there, maybe you get other financial account statements there.”

Trust & Will has a guide to help with digital estate planning.

NerdWallet has information about protecting your online assets after death.

AARP has help on preparing a plan for future caregivers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
UPDATE: Bond denied for suspect in high-speed chase that ended in crash on Airport Boulevard
Charles McNichol
UPDATE: Charlie McNichol resigns as Mobile County 911 director after DUI arrest in Baldwin County
Tropical Storm Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia moving slowly, still expected to strengthen in the coming days

Latest News

Christine Dallas speaks on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in Mobile, Alabama, about her son Dallas...
Mobile commits to showing body cam footage to Dallas family – but not right away
Angler Keith Degraff poses with a rockfish that officially weighed in at 42.4 pounds that he...
Angler sets state record by reeling in massive 42-pound rockfish
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents from the Gulf Coast as forecasters warn of storm surge
Alaska’s congressional delegation hoping to include five more Native communities to ANCSA
11 News spoke with those now looking after Henrietta the bear (formerly the troublesome "Hank...
Bear formerly known as ‘Hank the Tank’ adjusting to life in Colorado sanctuary