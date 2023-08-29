Advertise With Us
Fairhope looking for witnesses to Monday crash at Section and Pecan streets

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department is looking for witnesses to a crash that occurred Monday at the intersection of Section and Pecan streets.

According to police, an officer arrived on scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. and start performing life-saving measures on an injured female driver. FPD said a bystander was there to assist the officer but left before they could get his name.

The victim was taken by Life Flight helicopter to Ascension Sacred Heart in Pensacola.

Police arrested the driver of the other vehicle involved, 47-year-old Phamous Hobbs of Fairhope, on charges of DUI and assault.

According to jail records, Hobbs was arrested last month for another DUI, open container of alcohol in a vehicle, drug trafficking and other charges.

