Fall Travel Destinations: Myrtle Beach

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Summer may be ending soon, but beach vacations are still hot! Sun & sand getaways are the #1 vacation Americans are seeking as we head into fall, so we’re talking about a great beach destination in the US—Myrtle Beach—to show you why a fall trip is a great idea.

We spoke with Travel Expert Gabe Saglie, who brought some tips around planning a fall escape, and talked about why Myrtle Beach is a prime destination for fans of adventure, water sports, and great eating!

About Gabe:

Travelzoo’s Senior Editor Gabe Saglie is a leading expert on travel deals, travel tips, and trends. He has appeared on dozens of highly rated national and local news programs including CNN, NBC’s Today Show, CNBC’s On the Money, and ABCNews Now, as well as numerous affiliate stations in major markets around the country.

