Former City of Gautier customer service rep. charged with embezzlement

State Auditor Shad White says special agents from his office arrested Alicia Landaverde. She’s...
State Auditor Shad White says special agents from his office arrested Alicia Landaverde. She’s accused of reversing late fees paid by customers then taking the reversed fee for herself.(State Auditor's Office)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A customer service representative for the City of Gautier Utility Department was arrested and charged with embezzlement and false statements, State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday.

White says special agents from his office arrested Alicia Landaverde. She’s accused of reversing late fees paid by customers then taking the reversed fee for herself.

Landaverde was served an $8,514.06 demand letter at the time of her surrender. She faces 25 years and $6,000 in fines if convicted on all counts.

“We will continue to investigate cases, from small thefts to the largest public fraud case in state history, to ensure taxpayer dollars are protected,” said State Auditor Shad White.

District Attorney Angel McIlrath’s office will prosecute the case.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or calling 1-800-321-1275 during normal business hours.

