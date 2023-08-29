Have people in Fairhope received $500 fines for running irrigation?

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Rain is a good thing, especially for the folks in Fairhope Monday night.

For weeks, the city urged residents to cut back on water usage, even potentially fining people hundreds of dollars.

The fine had some residents frustrated and confused. Some hoped the rain made a difference.

“We all have beautiful flowers here and Daphne,” said Carol Tierce, trying to conserve water. “Everybody takes pride in their yard, so it’s hard not to turn that water on.”

The City of Fairhope apparently took extensive measures to get residents to conserve water. According to their Facebook page, they implemented fines of up to $500 for those who run irrigation.

According to the City, Thursday, they used 8.5 million gallons of water and Friday, 8.7 million gallons.

The capacity is 9 million.

FOX10 News reached out to Mayor Sherry Sullivan’s office on if any fines have been handed out.

We are told Sullivan will answer Tuesday.

One resident said the current infrastructure can’t keep up with all the growth.

“Fairhope, they are allowing it to grow at a rate where they are not producing sewage capacity, and they’re not producing water capacity,” said Danny Rice. “It could very well be a serious issue in our short future.”

Sullivan’s office said people have received warnings.

