Advertise With Us
Hire One

Here’s a look at the runoff races happening today in South Mississippi

Runoff elections are happening Tuesday, August 29 in South Mississippi.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Runoff elections are happening Tuesday, August 29 in South Mississippi.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All 26 precincts will be open for the runoff.

We will be following 22 races here on the Gulf Coast, including house seats for Districts 105 and 115.

House District 115 represents communities in East Biloxi and D’Iberville. Voters will chose between Republicans Zachary Grady and Felix Gines.

In the race for the District 105 seat are Republicans Elliot Burch and Dale Goodin, hoping to represent communities in parts of Greene, Perry and George Counties.

Also on the ballots today in each county are:

  • Jackson County
    • District 2 Supervisor
      • Ennit Morris (D)
      • Felix “FeFe” Fornett (D)
  • Hancock County
    • Hancock County Chancery Clerk
      • Tiffany Lee Cowman (R)
      • Kodie Koennn (R)
    • Hancock County District 1 Supervisor
      • Donald Wayne Graham (R)
      • Packer Ladner (R)
    • Hancock County District 2 Supervisor
      • Greg Shaw (R)
      • Byron Ladner (R)
  • Stone County
    • Stone County Sheriff
      • Todd Stewart (R)
      • Lance Pearson (R)
    • Stone County District 1 Supervisor
      • Jimmy Spring (R)
      • Damian McKay (R)
    • Stone County District 3 Supervisor
      • Stevie Lee (R)
      • Sonny Woodard III (R)
    • Stone County District 4 Supervisor
      • Ralo Howard (R)
      • Bill Prout (R)
    • Stone County Constable West
      • Mike Allen (R)
      • Louis Simons (R)
  • Pearl River County
    • Pearl River County Tax Assessor/Collector
      • Sandy Kane Smith (R)
      • Jo Lynn Houston (R)
    • Pearl River County District 3 Supervisor
      • Hudson Holliday (R)
      • Cruz Russell (R)
    • Pearl River County District 5 Supervisor
      • Bryce Lott (R)
      • Donnie Saucier (R)
    • Pearl River County Southeast Constable
      • Todd Douglas (R)
      • Shane Michael Edgar (R)
    • Pearl River County Southwest Constable
      • Rhonda Poche Johnson (R)
      • James Edward Bolton (R)
  • George County
    • George County District 2 Justice Court
      • Marty W. Davis (R)
      • Martin A. Seib (R)
  • Greene County
    • Greene County Sheriff
      • Stacy Eubanks (R)
      • Ryan Walley (R)
    • Greene County District 4 Supervisor
      • John Wayne Barrow Sr (R)
      • Stuart McLeod (R)
    • Greene County District 5 Supervisor
      • David Tingle (R)
      • Adam Dixon (R)
    • Greene County Post 1 Justice Court
      • Vince West (R)
      • Kerney Kittrell (R)
    • Greene County Post 1 Constable
      • Hayden West (R)
      • Beverly Molten Breland (R)

Tune into WLOX this evening for updates on the election and final results.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
UPDATE: Bond denied for suspect in high-speed chase that ended in crash on Airport Boulevard
Charles McNichol
UPDATE: Charlie McNichol resigns as Mobile County 911 director after DUI arrest in Baldwin County
Tropical Storm Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia moving slowly, still expected to strengthen in the coming days

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters...
Trump says he will skip GOP presidential primary debates
Donald Trump and Fani Willis
Fulton County DA has eyes set on March trial for Trump, according to new court filings
Alabama GOP map gives Baldwin voters too much power, black leaders argue
Lawyers debate whether Alabama’s revised congressional map complies with court order
Sen. Tim Melson, R-Florence
State Senator returns to Alabama after suffering cardiac arrest in South Korea
An Alabama Senate committee discusses a proposal to draw new congressional district lines on...
Alabama GOP map gives Baldwin voters too much power, black leaders argue