Historic storm surge possible as Idalia heads toward landfall in Florida’s Big Bend area

By Jason Smith
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WALA) - Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida tomorrow morning as a major hurricane. Winds are expected to be around 125 mph and that part of the Florida coastline could see historic storm surge in the 8-12 foot range.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Idalia was 195 miles southwest of Tampa, Fla., with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and gusts to 120 mph. Idalia was moving north near 16 mph.

With the storm expected to make landfall so far east of us, our impacts will be minimal. Just rough surf, rip currents, and a few squalls to the east in our part of the Panhandle.

Our weather should be fairly calm for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be hot, but it will be normal heat in the low 90s not triple-digits. Rain chances will be slim outside of our Panhandle counties.

Rain chances go back up for Friday and the weekend. Highs will continue be in the low to mid-90s.

