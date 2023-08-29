Hurricane Idalia still tracking north, expected to strengthen

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It felt so good to finally see some widespread rain/storms across the Gulf Coast yesterday, and we’ll see some good coverage today as well thanks to the stalled front. Highs will only reach the low 90s this afternoon and morning temps will remain in the mid to low 70s. The rain coverage will ease down for Wednesday and Thursday.

Idalia has officially become a hurricane and is in the southern Gulf. It should be a MAJOR hurricane by tomorrow morning. It’ll be a Cat 3 before landfall in the northwest Florida peninsula and will make landfall between Tallahassee and Cedar Key. Our area won’t see any real impacts other than rough surf. We are on the “good” side of the storm but we have 6 more weeks to go in the “danger zone” of hurricane season.

