Man shoots, kills nephew during argument, possibly in self-defense, authorities say

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Washington County investigators say an argument over a woman led a man to kill his nephew over the weekend in a possible case of self-defense.

It happened Saturday night at a house on U.S. 43. Deputies said Josh Parnell shot 19-year-old Titus Parnell during argument over a woman.

Josh Parnell has not been charged. FOX10 News was told a grand jury will decide if any charges will be filed in the matter.

