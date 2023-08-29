Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile City Council approves contract for garbage service to annexed areas

McDuffie Sanitation was not the low bidder but provide ‘best value,’ leaders say
The Mobile City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, voted to approve a $1.5 million contact with...
The Mobile City Council on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, voted to approve a $1.5 million contact with McDuffie Sanitation to provide garbage and trash pickup to newly annexed neighborhoods.(WALA)
By Brendan Kirby
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council on Tuesday approved a $1.5 million contract with McDuffie Sanitation to provide trash and garbage service to newly annexed residents.

The company will handle those duties for three years, which will give the city time to ramp up its own garbage and trash capacity.

McDuffie’s bid was $300,000 higher than a competing bid from Waste Pro of Alabama, but council members determined McDuffie was the “best value” bidder.

“McDuffie has a long track record of providing service to a large portion of the annexation area and a high level of customer satisfaction,” the council and mayor’s office said in a joint statement. “After careful consideration, we determined McDuffie Sanitation to be the best value bidder and are confidence that they will be able to provide exceptional service to our newly annexed areas.”

The new service will begin the first week of October, which will coincide with a sales tax hike in the new parts of the city, to align with the 5 percent municipal tax rate. The trash and garbage pickup days have not yet been determined.

Questions arose about the bids submitted by both companies. City officials said both companies supplemented their original bids.

District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds said a work session before the public meeting that he believes McDuffie had the superior bid.

“I think the level of incompleteness matters in this scenario,” he said.

In an interview, Reynolds pointed to McDuffie’s experience already serving the area.

“The most important thing here is that the city of Mobile be able to provide an exceptional level of service on Oct. 2,” he said.

The city will hold a community meeting on Thursday at 5;15 p.m. at Creekwood Church of Christ on Schillinger Road to provide new residents with more information about city services. Community meetings also are planned for Sept. 5 and Sept. 7.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Man found floating in Mobile Bay identified, family shares legacy
Body found in Mobile Bay
Body found in Mobile Bay
High speed chase crashes out on Airport Boulevard
UPDATE: Bond denied for suspect in high-speed chase that ended in crash on Airport Boulevard
Charles McNichol
UPDATE: Charlie McNichol resigns as Mobile County 911 director after DUI arrest in Baldwin County
Tropical Storm Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia moving slowly, still expected to strengthen in the coming days

Latest News

A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents from the Gulf Coast as forecasters warn of storm surge
Hurricane Katrina made landfall 18 years
Hurricane Katrina made landfall 18 years
Chicken Salad Chick opens in Fairhope
Chicken Salad Chick opens in Fairhope
Mobile tax preparer pleads guilty to submitting $400,000 worth of fraudulent returns
Mobile tax preparer pleads guilty to submitting $400,000 worth of fraudulent returns