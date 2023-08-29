Mobile City Council approves contract for garbage service to annexed areas

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council on Tuesday approved a $1.5 million contract with McDuffie Sanitation to provide trash and garbage service to newly annexed residents.

The company will handle those duties for three years, which will give the city time to ramp up its own garbage and trash capacity.

McDuffie’s bid was $300,000 higher than a competing bid from Waste Pro of Alabama, but council members determined McDuffie was the “best value” bidder.

“McDuffie has a long track record of providing service to a large portion of the annexation area and a high level of customer satisfaction,” the council and mayor’s office said in a joint statement. “After careful consideration, we determined McDuffie Sanitation to be the best value bidder and are confidence that they will be able to provide exceptional service to our newly annexed areas.”

The new service will begin the first week of October, which will coincide with a sales tax hike in the new parts of the city, to align with the 5 percent municipal tax rate. The trash and garbage pickup days have not yet been determined.

Questions arose about the bids submitted by both companies. City officials said both companies supplemented their original bids.

District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds said a work session before the public meeting that he believes McDuffie had the superior bid.

“I think the level of incompleteness matters in this scenario,” he said.

In an interview, Reynolds pointed to McDuffie’s experience already serving the area.

“The most important thing here is that the city of Mobile be able to provide an exceptional level of service on Oct. 2,” he said.

The city will hold a community meeting on Thursday at 5;15 p.m. at Creekwood Church of Christ on Schillinger Road to provide new residents with more information about city services. Community meetings also are planned for Sept. 5 and Sept. 7.

