Mobile commits to showing body cam footage to Dallas family – but not right away

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Under pressure to release body camera footage of a fatal encounter between police and a man in Theodore last month, city officials reiterated Tuesday that they would show the video to the man’s family – eventually.

Relatives of Jawan “Ja” Dallas for weeks have been demanding the release of that footage. City Attorney Ricardo Woods on Tuesday repeated comments he made last week that the city intends to show the video to the Dallas family. But he added that cannot happen until after an ongoing investigation goes to a grand jury.

Woods said the city has submitted the footage and other evidence to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, which will present it to a grand jury to determine if criminal charges are warranted against the officers involved in the July 2 altercation at Plantation Mobile Home Park in Tillman’s Corner.

“In reference to the grand jury submission, we’re not allowed to give that information out ‘cause you have an ongoing criminal investigation,” he said at Tuesday’s Mobile City Council meeting. “As soon as that criminal investigation is concluded, it’s our view that the family and their attorney is entitled to see it, and we will sit down with them and allow them to view it at the conclusion of a criminal investigation.”

Woods said investigators are waiting for the results of a toxicology report outlining what drugs Dallas may have had in his system and whether they played a role in his death after a police officer stunned him with a Taser gun. He said that likely will take months.

But that is not good enough for the Dallas family or several supporters who signed up to speak at the council meeting.

“I don’t think that we should have to wait months,” said Dallas’ mother, Christine Dallas. “If the Mobile Police Department feel like they did nothing wrong, why make us wait? All we’re trying to do is get some type of closure so we could know what happened to my son.”

Roderick Van Daniel, a lawyer on the Dallas legal team, referenced a law that takes effect Friday guaranteeing the right of people involved in altercations with police and their relatives to view body camera footage.

“Why do we have to wait months if we can have the opportunity to do it in a week?” he asked the council.

Woods responded that the new law has the same “carve-out” exception allowing body camera footage to remain secret during criminal investigations.

“This law is not very different than the body cam policy that the city actually has in place now,” he said. “It almost tracks it identically.”

What transpired on July 2 at the trailer park on Carol Plantation Road remains very much in dispute. The Dallas family has insisted he did nothing wrong and was nowhere near the home where the resident made a call reporting a burglary in progress. Police have maintained that officers went to a different trailer where witnesses reported seeing the would-be burglar running toward.

Police Chief Paul Prine has said Dallas tried to flee and that he attempted to grab an officer’s Taser gun in an ensuing scuffle. He told reporters last month that the officer stunned Dallas twice and would have been within his rights to use deadly force.

Several City Council members spoke up in favor of the Dallas family but stopp3ed short of calling on the city to change its policy and suggested the proper venue was the state Legislature.

“If that was your child, you’d want to know, too. You’d want to know, too,” District 2 Councilman William Carroll said to applause from the crowd. “I mean, we keep looking in the mirror, and we keep getting in the rearview mirror, and we keep seeing the same thing – for year and year and generation after generation.”

Council President C.J. Small said he sympathized with the Dallas family but added that people should contact their state legislators.

“If Tennessee can do it, Alabama also can do it,” he said.

District 1 Councilman Cory Penn echoed Small’s call to take the issue to the Legislature. He said as a black man, he has been pulled over by police. He said he supports the Dallas family’s request to see the video.

“If that is a rule, then the family should be able to see it.”

The commitment made Tuesday by Woods does not include a public release of the video. The family and attorneys, only, would be allowed to watch the footage.

Others called for a wider public release.

“What we are speaking of is transparency,” said Robert Clopton, the president of the Mobile chapter of the NAACP. “Transparency and accountability. If there is no foul, no harm is done. If nothing has been done incorrectly or in error accidentally, show the video. It’s called instant replay.”

Christine Dallas said she remains suspicious of the city’s motivations.

“They’re hiding something, and we want to know what it is,” she said.

