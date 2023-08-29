Naval helicopters, FEMA trucks arriving at Maxwell AFB staging area ahead of Idalia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Hurricane Idalia makes its way toward Florida, hundreds of trucks packed with supplies aimed at the storm’s response are en route to Montgomery.

Maxwell Air Force Base is a staging ground for what is expected to be a convoy of more than 350 FEMA trucks. On Tuesday, more than 80 arrived at the central Alabama military installation.

In the coming days, those trucks will fan out to areas of Florida impacted by the major hurricane.

Additionally, about 40 NAVY helicopters have landed at MAFB in preparation for the storm response.

