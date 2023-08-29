Advertise With Us
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud

District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - House District 10 Representative David Cole (R-Huntsville) was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and charged with fraud-voting at multiple or unauthorized locations.

In 2022, questions of Cole’s residency were raised before the election as it was discovered that he signed a rental agreement in Nov. 2021 just days before the filing deadline.

In May 2023, a nearly three-hour long deposition was conducted for Cole brought by Libertarian Elijah Boyd at the Alabama State House.

Deposition held for Rep. David Cole to contest residency in District 10

Cole was booked into the Madison County Jail where he is being held on a $2,500 bond.

Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville) issued the following statement on Cole’s arrest:

This afternoon, the Speaker’s Office became aware of David Cole’s arrest on the charge of fraud—voting at an unauthorized location. As this is an ongoing investigation, we are still waiting to learn more details as they become available.

In recent years, the Alabama House has prioritized legislation that promotes election integrity, and we believe that any allegation of fraud must be addressed regardless of the party, public official, or candidate involved.

Alabamians may remain confident that their elections are conducted honestly, their votes are cast and counted fairly, and their ballot boxes are secure. Now, it is up to a court of law to determine the validity of the allegations Cole is facing, and I anticipate Alabama’s election laws will withstand their true intent.

Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter

WAFF 48 News has reached out to Cole’s office and has not received a response.

This story will be updated once WAFF 48 News learns of where the charges stemmed from.

