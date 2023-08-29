Advertise With Us
North McGregor Avenue reopens as work continues on South McGregor Avenue

By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Here’s a little good news for drivers in Mobile: North McGregor Avenue is back open.

The stretch from Springhill Avenue Extension to Old Shell Road has reopened to traffic.

However, Mcgregor South is still under construction and will be for a while. That stretch is only open to people living in the area, and the work extends all the way to Airport Boulevard.

