North McGregor Avenue reopens as work continues on South McGregor Avenue

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Here’s a little good news for drivers in Mobile: North McGregor Avenue is back open.

The stretch from Springhill Avenue Extension to Old Shell Road has reopened to traffic.

However, Mcgregor South is still under construction and will be for a while. That stretch is only open to people living in the area, and the work extends all the way to Airport Boulevard.

